Calamitous defending as Dons thrash Well

Motherwell were made to pay for their poor defending at Pittodrie tonight, with Aberdeen winning 7-2.

The match was originally meant to be played back in December but a floodlight failure saw the match abandoned early in the first half.

Motherwell made three changes to the starting 11 that lost 3-0 to Hearts with Elliot Frear, Stephen Pearson and Lee Lucas replacing Carl McHugh, Lionel Ainsworth and Zak Jules.

Well went behind after just three minutes with Kenny McLean delivering a deep cross to the back post where Shay Logan headed it back across, Motherwell could not clear and Johnny Hayes hit a low drive across the face of Samson’s goal which Stephen McManus could not keep out as it took a deflection of the captain on its way in.

The teams traded possession with Motherwell working their way up field but unable to threaten Joe Lewis’s goal.

Adam Rooney attempted an overhead kick from six yards after 14 minutes while Ryan Christie had a pop from the edge of the box shortly after. Both efforts went narrowly wide as Samson looked to have them covered anyway.

The Steelmen continued to get into good areas but remained unable to threaten the Aberdeen keeper.

Christie tried again from a similar position as his earlier effort after 23 minutes but sent his shot wide again as the on-loan Celtic midfielder looked keen to get on the score sheet.

Aberdeen doubled their lead just after 30 minutes. Lee Lucas recieved a yellow card for a fould on Christie. The resulting free kick was put out for a corner which Niall McGinn delivered and Andrew considine headed in at the back post.

The home side then got a third about a minute later after a howler from Keith Lasley who miss hit his clearance for the ball to fall to Hayes who squared it to Adam Rooney for a tap in. A fourth then game on 40minutes from Ryan Christie with a spectacular chip from 20 yards.

Motherwell got up the park from the kick off and won a pair of corners but the home defence cleared the danger.

Aberdeen had one more chance before half time as Christie squared it to Ryan Jack at 12 yards from the by-line and the Dons skipper should have made it five but fired over the bar. Well replaced Lee Lucas with Ryan Bowman at the start of the second half as the visitors looked to find some way back into the match.

Motherwell won a free kick on the edge of the penalty area early on but Frear’s delivery was easily claimed by Joe Lewis as Aberdeen broke up the park and Kenny McLean forced a good diving save out of Samson with a long range effort.

The visitors won another free kick after 55 minutes, this time from halfway inside the Dons half, but again it was easily dealt with by the Aberdeen defence.

Ash Taylor then brought down Ryan Bowman with a poor challenge as the Dons defender received a yellow card around the hour mark. Well boss Mark McGhee clearly felt the challenge merited worse and was ordered to the stands for his complaints.

And then it was five. Elliot Frear brought down Shay Logan inside the area and Rooney sent Samson the wrong way from the spot kick.

Frear was then substituted to make way for Craig Clay.

Rooney had his hat-trick and Aberdeen their sixth after 69 minutes, the Irishman capitalising on more poor set piece defending from Well at the corner to tap in from close range.

Motherwell continued to win free kicks however and on 72 minutes they managed to put the ball in the back of the net. Ryan Bowman headed past the advancing Lewis from a Richard Tait free kick.

Bowman then got another chance from long range after cutting inside from the left channel but his shot was wide.

Samson made another good save shortly afterwards when Stockley found McLean free at the back post. His shot was well blocked by the Well keeper.

After 81 minutes Motherwell scored their second. Ben Heneghan’s corner was flicked on inside the area and the ball fell to Stephen Pearson at the back post who volleyed it into the net.

Then it was Aberdeen’s turn again. Hayes played in Peter Pawlett who slid the ball under Samson from close range to make it 7-2.

Samson then had to more saves to make from Storey and Taylor.

After that, mercifully, it was over.