Bellshill Athletic spring Scottish Junior Cup shock with 1-0 success at St Roch’s

Bellshill Athletic knocked higher league St Roch’s out of the Scottish Junior Cup on their own turf with a fine 1-0 success on Saturday.

And the Central Division 2 underdogs are now eyeing a lucrative home tie in the third round draw next week.

Conroy clears the danger for Bellshill in Glasgow (Pic by Brian Closs)

Athletic match secretary Eddie Lynas said: “Obviously we want to draw a big team at home for the gate receipts.

“But our local rivals Thorniewood United at home would also do nicely!

“Whoever we get, we are looking forward to it.”

A dull first half ended goalless at a blustery James McGrory Stadium, before Athletic scored the only goal of the contest just two minutes into a second half in which they were playing into the wind.

Great play by Jamie Stewart preceded him having an effort parried away by the home keeper, but the ball landed at the feet of Paul Brennan who made no mistake by drilling it home.

Athletic made their first change in the 54th minute when McDonald replaced the injured O’Donnell.

And the visitors were then handed a glorious chance to give themselves a two goal cushion when they were awarded a 58th minute penalty for Dickson flattening Paul Brennan inside the box.

Dickson was red carded for the offence before David Shaw stepped up but his effort from 12 yards was hit straight at the keeper and a golden opportunity was missed.

Ten man St Roch’s then began throwing everyone forward as they tried to get back into the game but once again the Bellshill defence was up to the job and coped with everything thrown at them.

The home side continued their long ball game but to no avail and frustration started to become evident in the 88th minute when they were reduced to nine men.

The experienced Hanlon was shown a second yellow card for kicking out at Jamie Stewart and Bellshill held on for a deserved victory.

“It was a good result for us,” Eddie added. “The conditions didn’t help us at all as it was windy and there was a heavy park, but the guys adapted well to it.

“St Roch’s are a physical team who kept pressing but our defence was superb.

“I’m well pleased that we went to Glasgow and won against a tough team.

“Since changing to a 4-4-2 formation, instead of playing three at the back, we’ve won our last two matches.

“There has been a marked improvement.”