Bellshill Athletic off to a winning start in McBookie.com Central Division 2

Bellshill Athletic travelled through to Denny to kick off the new league season against Dunipace in Saturday’s McBookie.com Central Division 2 clash, writes Eddie Lynas.

The visitors started strongly with their pressure paying dividends in the 11th minute when a dangerous cross from Kane found Mcdonald whose clever knockdown found Jamie Stewart who made no mistake from close range to put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

Bellshill continued to push forward looking to add to their lead and in the 19th minute they went 2-0 up when Conor Mcdonald fired home from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

There was no more scoring in the first half.

Athletic kicked off the second half strongly, looking for another goal which would surely make the points safe.

In the 49th minute a beautiful free-kick from 20 yards by captain Lee Nichol made it 3-0.

The home side pulled a goal back three minutes later with a good effort from 15 yards by Reynolds to make it 3-1.

There were no further goals and Bellshill now look forward with confidence to welcoming Vale of Clyde to Rockburn Park this Saturday.