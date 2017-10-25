Bellshill Athletic move up to fourth in table after beating Ashfield

Bellshill Athletic are up to fourth place in McBookie.com Central Division 2 after last Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Ashfield.

Bellshill were keen to get back to winning ways at Rockburn Park and they started brightly straight from kick-off.

The hosts were rewarded in the sixth minute when a great through ball from Paul Brennan found Jamie Stewart in space and he made no mistake to put Bellshill 1-0 up.

The heavy conditions made passing football difficult but both teams have to be congratulated for trying to play good football.

Chances were few and far between until the 43rd minute when Ashfield’s Mcqueen unleashed a shot from 15 yards which flew past keeper Brand to make it 1-1.

Tempers erupted following the goal which resulted in Brand receiving a straight red card for abusive language at referee Taylor.

The second half started with Fitzpatrick replacing Brand in goal and Kieran Chalmers the outfield player brought off.

It was to be a second period of resolute defending from 10-man Bellshill as the visitors pressed forward relentlessly.

To their credit, the home defence handled everything that the visitors could throw at them and Bellshill got out in the 57th minute to score a fine winner.

A wonderful move involving great interplay between Scott Simon and Jamie Stewart resulted in Scott Simon finishing from 12 yards to give the 10 men a 2-1 win and put them in good spirits ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup second round trip to St Roch’s.

Bellshill: Brand, Simon, Jeffrey, Chalmers, Shaw, Conroy, Stewart, Febers, Brennan, Nichol, O’Donnell. Subs: Mcdonald, Simpson, Reynolds, Gilchrist, Fitzpatrick.

Bellshill Athletic match secretary Eddie Lynas said: “It was backs to the wall stuff in the second half when our defending was resolute.

“The opinion of most people was that a yellow card would have been sufficient for our keeper rather than a red. The winning goal was well deserved and it is a valuable three points for us.”