Ants swarm over the ’Hill as Athletic suffer their third home league loss

It was a day of blunders at Rockburn Park as Bellshill Athletic suffered their third home league defeat out of four home games this season in a 4-1 reverse against St Anthony's on Saturday, writes Eddie Lynas.

The first chance in the game came very early, when Athletic failed to take advantage when Brennan found space inside the box only to fire his effort over the bar.

It was the visitors who drew first blood in the 22nd minute when Steven took advantage of a defensive error to shoot home from close range and put St Anthony’s 1-0 ahead.

Bellshill kept pressing forward looking to get back into the game and in the 39th minute Paul Brennan hit a low drive into the net to put the ’Hill back on level terms at 1-1, which it remained till half-time.

Bellshill made one change at the interval with O’Donnell replacing Brown in midfield.

The visitors started the second period well but were gifted their second goal in the 62nd minute when a shot from Mcmanus looked to be harmless but Fitzpatrick in the Bellshill goal reacted slowly, allowing the ball to go under his body and into the net to put the Ants 2-1 up.

Worse was to follow five minutes later in the 67th minute when a shot from Gordon found the back of the net to make it 3-1 for the Glasgow team.

The visitors piled on the misery for the home side in the 82nd minute when Mclauglin chipped the keeper to make it 4-1 and complete a miserable afternoon for the home side.

All in all this was a very poor performance from Bellshill who were never in the game.

The defeat means that Bellshill are fifth in the McBookie.com Central Division 2 table with 12 points from seven matches.

’Hill, just one point off the promotion spots, travel to Airdrie to face second placed Gartcairn this Saturday.

Match secretary Eddie Lynas said: “Our league position is hardly a crisis but we are not happy at losing three home league games out of four this season.

“We need to try and improve on that.

“We’ve just had too many players off form.

“It’s a big game for us this Saturday and it’s maybe a blessing that we’re away from home.

“We won impressively on an artificial surface – John Cumming Stadium in Carluke – two weeks ago.

“Carluke Rovers are a good young team who had started the season with three victories, so going to Gartcairn should be fine for us.”