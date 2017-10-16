Amateur heroes Colville Park finally bow out of Scottish Cup but boss Kennedy praises their ‘fantastic run’

Despite being on the end of a William Hill Scottish Cup thrashing, Colville Park AFC gaffer Michael Kennedy praised his troops for getting so far in the competition.

The Motherwell side – two-time defending Scottish Amateur Cup champions – were blown away at Peterhead on Saturday but had excelled in earlier rounds when knocking out Burntisland Shipyard, Preston Athletic and Cumbernauld Colts.

Kennedy said: “We started off quite well but as the game developed, you saw the class that Peterhead have got.”

“You saw the gulf in the standard of players but we need to recognise that in Scottish football, Peterhead are about eight or nine leagues above us.

“It has still been a fantastic achievement to get this far and a great day out and I need to recognise how professional and welcoming Peterhead have been towards us.”

Peterhead Boss Jim McInally had taken no chances by fielding his strongest possible team against Colville.

Five of the Balmoor outfit’s nine goals were netted by Rory McAllister.

McAllister said: “They are an amateur team and we are an SPFL club so the fitness was always going to kick in.

“Once we went a couple of goals up, it was pretty much game over and just a case of how many we would score.

“It is not always nice to beat a team like that, but that is just how football works sometimes, although Colville deserve credit for trying to pass the ball out from the back.

“A lot of teams from our league come here and sit in, just like Berwick did a couple of weeks ago.”

Peterhead led 5-0 at half-time thanks to first half strikes by Jason Brown, Jack Leitch and a fine treble by McAllister including a 20-yard lob, an eight-yard sidefooter and a penalty converted after Scott Brown was brought down by Lance Pearce.

Further goals arrived in the second half via a Gary Currie own goal, a second McAllister penalty awarded for Liam Cusack’s foul, Brown’s low 20-yarder and McAllister’s hat-trick strike from a Stevenson cross.

Peterhead will face a much sterner test in the next round after pulling Championship club Raith Rovers out of the hat.