Dalziel Rugby Club slip into drop zone after Perthshire defeat

Dalziel Rugby Club slipped into the BT National League Division 3 relegation zone after losing 29-20 at home to Perthshire on Saturday.

The Motherwell team are third bottom of the table with just two points from six matches, having been leapfrogged by Perthshire after last weekend’s result.

Yet Dalziel started well and Andrew Glover kicked a penalty to put the hosts 3-0 up within the first minute.

It got better for Dalziel when home 1st XV debutant Fraser Skinner rounded off a fine move for a score that Glover converted to make it 10-0 after just four minutes.

Dalziel lost Dougie Clark to the sin bin shortly after, and Duncan Clow stepped up and converted the resultant penalty.

A series of penalties gave Perthshire good field position, and from a lineout, the ball was passed to Jonny Armitt who was able to score to the left of the posts. Clow converted to draw the scores level after only 15 minutes of play.

But Dalziel kept plugging away and re-established their lead when the ball went through the hands of Davie Stewart and Glover, and then to Thomas Quigley who was able to score. Glover added the extras.

Glover then extended Dalziel’s lead by a further three points, after a Perthshire player had kicked the ball out of a ruck, about 30 metrs from the posts.

Callum Croughan then dived over the Dalziel line to bring Perthshire back into it before Clow missed the tricky touchline conversion.

The away team’s pressure continued and Andrew Guthrie powered over to score after a maul. Peter McDougall converted to put Perthshire into a two-point lead.

And it got worse for Dalziel when Guthrie scored to the right of the posts.

McDougall converted and Perthshire were now 29-20 up with less than 10 minutes left to play.

The game ended with Dalziel bearing down on the Perthshire line, but were unable to find a way through.

Dalziel visit Orkney in this Saturday’s league match, kick-off 3pm.