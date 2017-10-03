Dalziel Rugby Club head coach Benjy plays due to lengthy injury list

An injury crisis at Dalziel Rugby Club has seen head coach Benjy Barsanti as an emergency player in the past two matches.

Benjy played – and scored a try – in Saturday’s 43-25 BT National League Division 3 loss at Hillhead Jordanhill.

It was a sore one for a Dalziel side who led 25-15 before running out of steam in the latter stages.

Kiwi boss Barsanti said: “I played out of necessity due to injuries and unavailability.

“I got through 80 minutes and really enjoyed it at second row and number eight.

“My whole life I’ve avoided second row but I ended up back there! I prefer to play loose and get my hands on the ball.”

Of Dalziel’s late collapse at Hillhead, Benjy added: “I think there was a little bit of a fitness element to it.

“And the mindset of our guys just drifted away from the game plan a bit.

“We are still struggling with injuries, we had to bring some guys in.

“There were silly errors which let Hillhead back in.

“All of a sudden we were chasing it rather than dictating the game.”

Dalziel, ninth with two points from five matches, host Perthsire this Saturday led by Graham Calder as Benjy is unavailable.