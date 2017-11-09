Dalziel Rugby Club boss Benjy Barsanti still thinks bottom club can avoid relegation this season

There was yet more misery for Dalziel Rugby Club last Saturday as they suffered a 10th league defeat out of 10 matches this season in a heavy 71-17 home reverse against Highland.

Tries from Stuart McLelland and Ryan Burrell plus conversions from David Stewart and Andrew Glover, who also kicked a penalty, were nowhere near enough to save Dalziel from another loss.

Dalziel win a lineout during Saturdays heavy defeat against Highland (Pic by Karen Gordon)

Dalziel are now bottom of BT National League Division 3 with just two bonus points and 10 points from safety.

But head coach Benjy Barsanti is remaining upbeat ahead of a break from competitive action which means that Dalziel won’t play another league fixture until visiting Gordonians on Saturday, December 2.

Barsanti said: “I absolutely think we can still get out of the relegation zone this season.

“That is not just me being an optimist because the boys don’t deserve to be where they are in the league.

“A 10-point deficit is only two games and there is still a long way to go.

“We are definitely targeting getting another 10 points on the board before the turn of the year.”

Barsanti said that the four-week break will be beneficial as it should allow up to five injured players to regain their fitness in time for facing Gordonians.

Meanwhile, Uddingston Rugby Club recorded a 15-7 home success over Clydebank in last Saturday’s BT West Division 2 encounter, writes Dougie Belmore.

Young lock forward Clinton Boyd scored an early try before Gavin Kidd slotted home the conversion given the Villagers a seven-point lead after as many minutes.

An excellent Keith Bradley try in the second half made it 12-0 before Kidd’s close range penalty further extended the hosts’ advantage.

Although Clydebank later scored a converted try, Uddingston held on and are seventh in the table with 20 points from seven matches ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Cumbernauld, KO 12.30pm.