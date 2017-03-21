Bungard makes mockery of opponent Feenan’s jibe with flying triangle win

Holytown Mixed Martial Arts marvel Chris Bungard produced a sensational flying triangle move to win his latest fight by first round submission in stunning style.

Bungard silenced mouthy opponent Iain Feenan – who’d threatened to “put him to sleep” in the build-up – by jumping through mid air, getting both legs round Feenan’s head and trapping one of his arms.

“The fight was finished after just two-and-a-half minutes of the first round,” a delighted Bungard told the Motherwell Times after the triumph over Commonwealth judo ace Feenan at Manchester Arena on March 11 gave him a fine professional record of 10 wins and three losses.

“That flying triangle move is something which has very rarely been done in the cage before,” added the Scottish Hit Squad gym member.

“I was over the moon that it paid off.

“Iain had been undefeated and was touted for the UFC so it was good to beat him.

“He had been in my face during the weigh in at Manchester City stadium, saying he was going to put me to sleep. That was weird because he is a nice guy.

“I laughed and we had a wee scuffle.

“After beating Iain, I told him I’d put him to sleep and then he told me that his comments before the fight were just banter.

“He shook my hand and there was no ill feeling.

“Our gyms don’t really like each other very much because we’re the two best gyms in Scotland. I have beaten a lot of his team-mates.

“I thought my flying triangle move might have got me a £10,000 bonus for being submission of the night but that money went to a Russian fighter.”

Bungard hopes that the emphatic manner of this latest display can put him in the running to be selected at the UFC bill in Glasgow Hydro on July.

Scotland’s first such show in 2015 was a roaring success and the company had been mooted for a return since Fight Night 72: Bisping vs Leites where tickets sold out in 25 minutes.

Chris said: “Hopefully I’ll get the call to compete on the Hydro bill.

“UFC has always been the goal for me since I started competing in MMA.

“That is the dream, although it is maybe another fight before I get there.

“I’m taking out high ranked fighters now and it’s always in the first round.

“I have got a bit of a following and I’m an exciting fighter.

“I think I’m so popular with crowds because I always come forward, I come into the fights to try and finish them.

“I don’t try and win by decisions, I try and go for a knockout or submission.”