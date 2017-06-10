Another first round win for MMA star Chris Bungard

Holytown Mixed Martial Arts ace Chris Bungard thrilled the crowd with yet another first round stoppage in his latest fight on Saturday night.

Bungard (28) took just one minute and 50 seconds to defeat the previously unbeaten Maltese challenger Enrico Manicaro in Grangemouth.

Chris said: “I got the take down right off the bat and then just kept control.

“I landed a few punches and then I took his back and tried to go for a choke a few times but he defended it well.

“I kept going until the referee stopped the fight by TKO.

“Everything went to plan for me, which was great against someone who had won all his previous fights by submissions. He will learn from this loss and come back stronger.”

Chris, who now has a professional MMA record of 11 wins and three losses, is hoping that this latest comprehensive victory will impress selectors enough to earn him a place in this summer’s UFC event at Glasgow Hydro on Sunday, July 16.

He added: “I have done everything I can as that’s now nine first round stoppages I’ve managed in my pro career.

“The UFC selectors are looking for someone who entertains the crowd and I do exactly that.”