Yvonne’s job claim victory

Former athletics champion Yvonne Murray-Mooney has been awarded compensation after claiming that working for North Lanarkshire Leisure affected her health.

The Olympic medallist suffered a breakdown five years ago and later took legal action, saying the long hours she put in as an athletics development officer had caused her to become ill.

The case was due to be heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, but Yvonne has announced on Facebook that she reached a settlement with North Lanarkshire Council whose sports services are run by NL Leisure.

Yvonne won 3000m bronze at the Seoul Olympics in 1988 and medals at other major championships. Originally from Musselburgh, she moved to Motherwell, married Tom and trained with Motherwell coach Tommy Boyle.

Her athletics achievements were recognised when she was awarded an MBE.