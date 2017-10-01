Worried family wait for news of missing man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from his home in Glasgow’s Shettleston since yesterday morning.

Jamie Lochran (26) is said to have been through a tough time recently, and family and friends are desperate for news that he is safe.

Officers say it’s possible he could have headed for Motherwell or Coatbridge, which he is known to visit.

Jamie was last seen leaving his home address in Old Shettleston Road around 8am yesterday.

He left in a black Ford Transit Custom van and was thought to be heading to a job in the Airdrie area, but he never arrived.

Jamie is 5ft 2ins, slim, tanned, and has short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing green tracksuit bottoms with black stripes, a beige tracksuit top with a hood and work boots.

Jamie also has a number of tattoos, including the name “Lacie” on his right forearm and the name “Lexi” on his left forearm.

Inspector Stuart Clemenson from Shettleston Police Station said: “Jamie has been going through a difficult time recently and his family and friends are extremely worried about him.

“Extensive enquiries are underway to trace him and I would appeal to anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

“As well as the east end of Glasgow, Jamie is known to spend time in Coatbridge and Motherwell and I would urge people in these areas to keep a look out for him.

“The van Jamie left his home in is also quite distinctive, with alloy wheels and two small windows behind the driver and passenger windows.

“If anyone notices a black Ford Transit Custom van matching this description, please let us know.

“I would also appeal directly to Jamie to get in touch with someone to confirm he is ok – your friends and family are extremely concerned and desperately want to hear from you.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Shettleston Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3386 of Saturday, September 30.”