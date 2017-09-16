Woman, 79, seriously injured in Caldercruix crash

A 79-year-old woman is in a serious condition in Monklands Hospital after a road crash in Caldercruix on Tuesday.

Now police are appealing for witnesses and information - particularly dashcam footage.

At around 6.15pm a silver Ford C-Max was heading along Eastfield Road when it struck a black Lexus car which was stationary at the junction of Easthill Road and Main Street, Caldercruix.

The 44-year-old male driver of the Lexus was checked over by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Road Policing Officers at Motherwell Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 2929 of 12 September.