What’s important to you when it comes to Type 2?

Diabetes UK is calling on people with Type 2 diabetes to take part in a major survey to make research more relevant to the people it helps.

Last year, the charity gathered the opinions of people with Type 2 diabetes and their carers to find the biggest questions and concerns that scientists need to answer.

Thousands of ideas were submitted and after analysing all the responses, Diabetes UK now has a long list of 114 priorities. These now need to be whittled down to the Top Ten most important Type 2 research priorities for the research community to take on.

The long list includes finding ways to cure or reverse Type 2 diabetes, working out the best way to prevent and treat different complications, and understanding the causes that lie behind the condition.

Diabetes UK’s Director of Research, Dr Elizabeth Robertson, said: “We were delighted with the number of people who took part in our initial survey – it was one of the largest responses this kind of survey has seen. But we’re not finished. We want people to put their thinking caps on again to help us find the Top 10 priorities for Type 2 research.

“It’s vital the research we fund reflects the needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. This is a really fantastic opportunity for people living with Type 2 diabetes, their carers and healthcare professionals to help us decide which research happens, potentially delivering life-changing results in the future.”

To take part or find out more, go to www.diabetes.org.uk/t2-top-10. The survey is live until Friday, May 12, 2017. If you’re unable to use the online form, call 0345 123 2399 to receive a paper copy in the post.

Diabetes UK is carrying out this initiative in partnership with the James Lind Alliance.