Want to own your very own Trainspotting bar?

Fans of Trainspotting 2 who fancy owning a slice of cinema history now have the chance of bidding for a whole range of collectables from the film.

Glasgow auctioneers Mulberry Bank Auctions have been chosen to auction off props from the iconic movie, which range from a pint glass to “the memorable cashpoint machine” and items of clothing.

But singled out for special mention is the entire bar from many of the pub scenes – which could be a must-have for some licensed trade entrepreneur toying with the idea of a niche theme with a difference.

The pub plays a prominent role in the film, and - just like Eastenders or Corrie - is a natural focus for people meeting up to chew over former times.

It’s where the older but not always wiser veterans of the original film - a tale of low-life high jinks in drug-ridden Edinburgh - inevitably spend a lot of time.

For anyone who doesn’t fancy buying the entire pub contents there’s always the option of bidding for an individual item, from a pint glass to a bar stool.

The proceeds of the auction will be donated to The Junction, an Edinburgh-based young person’s charity of which Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh is patron.

Cash will also go to Calton Athletic, a Glasgow-based charity helping people to recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

Nobody knows just how much will be raised, with some items going for a couple of hundred pounds and others certain to raise much more, as the bidding will obviously depend on just who turns up – and how determined they are to capture items which are only ever likely to rise in value.

The auction is on Saturday, March 25 at 10am, and there are viewing slots in the two days before that.

Details of the auction and full details for Mulberry Bank are at http://www.mulberrybankauctions.com/auctions.aspx