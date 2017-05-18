Valuable funds for new family centre are in the bag

McDonald’s customers in Bellshill and Motherwell have boosted the fund for the new Ronald McDonald House due to open in Edinburgh next year.

Thew 26-bedroom facility will be for families of children being treated at the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

Kate Walker, who operates the two restaurants, is one of several franchisees who decided to contribute money customers pay for brown food bags to the fund.

Since October 2014 customers at the busy Bellshill ‘drive thru’ have raised £27,840 while the Motherwell restaurant has contributed £7890.