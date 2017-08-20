Unledded rock maestros play Motherwell

Was Stairway to Heaven the greatest song ever written in English, and why has modern popular music become derivative and dull?

These are questions some of the Motherwell audience of this Saturday’s (August 26) performance of he Led Zeppelin Story might be asking themselves as they prepare for a memorable night at the Concert Hall.

The Led Zeppelin Story first came on the scene in 2004, playing to appreciative audiences throughout the UK and Europe, with audiences enjoying both the full thunder of the electric set or the more laid back and intimate acoustic sets.

Now tribute artistes Jack and Alex are embarking on an exciting “unledded” two piece electro-acoustic journey. where in true Page and Plant style “nothing is off limits”.

Now, with the introduction of the string section and backing vocals, they have taken this Zeppelin set to a new experience with high energy and contemporary string arrangements.

Hear all the classic electric and acoustic numbers blended in to a “not quite unplugged experience”.

The concert is at 7.30pm, and all tickets are £15 - booking office tel: 01698 403120.