Uddingston comic’s brush with superstar Will

Hollywood comedy superstar Will Ferrell was in stitches the night he saw Uddingston-born funnyman Stuart Mitchell perform in Los Angeles.

Then the pair bumped into each other again the following day at the side of a football pitch, as Ferrell watched his son play in a match against the team Stuart’s cousin was coaching.

The movie star was so impressed by Stuart taking a shot at the LA comedy scene, he recorded a short video clip urging people to go and see the up-and-coming comic back home in Scotland.

Stuart, (34), revealed his amazing encounter with one of the world’s best-known comedy actors as he prepared to take the stage at Eastwood Park Theatre, in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire with his Dealt a Bad Hand Show, on Friday (June 30).

He said: “I was over in LA visiting my cousin, Paul Stacey when I decided to try for a spot at the well-known Laugh Factory comedy club.

“They have an open mike night every Tuesday and the week before you have to queue up to put your name down for the chance to perform. I stood in line outside the club for four hours and was lucky enough to get a spot.

“I did part of my Dealt a Bad Hand Show the next week and was amazed to notice that Will Ferrell was in the club that night and was having a good laugh at my routine.

“I spoke to him afterwards and he said he really enjoyed my set.”

Stuarts adds: “It’s not every day you bump into of your comedy heroes and it’s even better when he says he likes my material and goes on record telling people to come and see me perform.”

All of Stuart’s Dealt a Bad Hand shows at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe sold out with an extra date added.

Stuart’s show is a hilarious take on dealing with life’s misfortunes and coming out the other end unscathed.