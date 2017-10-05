Two hurt in explosion

Two people have been injured in an explosion in Newmains this afternoon.

Police say they were called to a report of a blast within a building in Bonkle Road at 1.35pm.

A spokesman said: “We are treating this as a work-related incident and are working in conjuction with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances and restore the area to normality as soon as possible.”

There were no details on the condition of those injured.

Clare Adamson, MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw, said she was “shocked” to hear about the incident.

She added: “I understand this suspected explosion relates to ongoing works in the Pastoral Centre on Bonkle Road. The area has been cordoned off and I understand there are no outstanding safety concerns at this time.

“My thoughts are with the two individuals injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery.”