Tribute to the Bard raised £3,000

A Burns Supper organised by North Lanarkshire Council has raised a magnificent £3,000 for Children in Need.

The event was the 21st annual dinner sponsored by CMS Windows, and was hosted by Provost Jim Robertson.

He said of the evening: “This is my last year as Provost and this is one of the events I will miss most.

“The generosity of those attending these events is inspiring, and those purchasing tables and donating raffle prizes contribute to making a big difference to the lives of vulnerable youngsters in our local towns and villages.

“I would like to than everyone involved in making this special evening such a success.”

Entertainment for the evening was provided traditional Scottish band Gaberlunzie.