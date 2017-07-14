Week-long roadworks in Holytown

Part of Stevenston Street in Holytown will be closed from Monday to Friday (July 17-21) of next week.

Restrictions will be in place from the junction with Windsor Road to the junction with Shirrel Road to allow Amey Public Services to carry our resurfacing work.

A diversion route will be in place taking drivers on a route via New Stevenston and Mossend.

Meanwhile the closure order on the level crossing from Logans Road to Bellshill Road in Motherwell has been lifted.

Police Scotland requested the restriction from Logans Road to its junctin with Watling Street yesterday (Thursday) after a lorry collided with the height restriction barrier on the Bellshill Road side of the crossing.

Network Rail worked through the night to remove the barrier and with no damage to the railway line or overhead wires the crossing was reopened this morning.