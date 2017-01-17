Tunnock’s parking plan could be just what doctor ordered

Tunnock’s is trying to tackle the problem of its workers parking on streets surrounding the Uddingston bakery.

The firm wants to use the site of a former doctors’ surgery as a car park while extension work is being carried out.

Last year Tunnock’s was given planning permission to increase the size of the bakery despite opposition from nearby residents.

The firm says expansion is needed to cope with “increased worldwide demand” for its famous products and 30 jobs will be created.

Objectors claimed existing parking problems in the area will worsen as a result, but the planning application was approved by South Lanarkshire Council.

Now Tunnock’s has gone back to the council with a plan for 40 temporary parking spaces at the former surgery now owned by Balmer Care Homes in Old Mill Road.

Work on the bakery extension is due to start in May and last until February next year. The car park would accommodate workers unable to use the Tunnock’s car park while building work is taking place.

Tunnock’s said: “Local residents have asked that vehicles belonging to staff do not park on the surrounding streets wherever possible. This proposal addresses the requirement to find alternative parking for the duration of the construction project.

“It is one of a number of initiatives being pursued by Tunnock’s to reduce the pressure on parking around the factory.”