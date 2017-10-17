Train services returning to normal after tree removed

Scotrail has confirmed a tree has been removed from the overhead wires at Bellshill that fell as Storm Ophelia battered Lanarkshire.

The problem was reported about 7am leaving commuters trying to travel on the Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts line frustrated.

Some angry travellers tweeted Scotrail to complain they had been trapped on trains for hours.

No replacement bus services were put in place as travellers were told to use their tickets on First buses.

Services are returning to normal, but some disruption on the line is still expected until 2pm.

Services between Lanark and Glasgow Central were also affected only serving the Lanark to Motherwell part of the line, but this route is also now back to normal.