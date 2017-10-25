Traffic petition will be considered by council committee

Motherwell West councillor Meghan Gallacher has backed calls for traffic and speed management at the junction of The Loaning and Ladywell Road in Motherwell.

The Motherwell Times reported on the dangers at the junction in July after two accidents over the course of three days damaged part of Scott and Louise Anderson’s garden wall.

Their neighbour Chelsey Marks started a petition asking North Lanarkshire Council to look at traffic management which was signed for over 500 people.

The council confirmed they were reviewing Police Scotland’s accident records for this location and would carry out a traffic speed survey.

A traffic survey has since been carried out at the junction and Councillor Gallacher has received correspondence advising that the head of Environmental Assets will investigate the submitted petition, and a report will be finalised.

This is scheduled to appear at next month’s Infrastructure Committee.

Councillor Gallacher said: “I am pleased Chelsey’s petition which highlighted urgent action is needed improve safety at this junction is being taken seriously.

“During the council election campaign, I witnessed an incident at this junction. Thankfully, no party was seriously injured, but is just one example of the dangers on these two roads.

“I will continue to press the council on this matter to ensure improvements are made regarding traffic and speed management.”