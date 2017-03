Drivers in Motherwell face a diversion after an emergency road closure.

Traffic heading from the town centre isn’t being allowed on to Brandon Street which is shut between Menteith Road and Airbles Street.

It means a diversion via Hamilton Road and Airbles Road. Drivers travelling in the opposited direction are not affected.

The closure is to allow Scottish Water to repair a collapsed sewer. It’s hoped the work will be completed by the weekend.