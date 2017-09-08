This car can shift

Staff and customers at a Motherwell car showroom got a chance to view the new Ford GT, 50 years after the company’s iconic GT40 had a historic win at Le Mans.

Today’s next-generation supercar version was on show at Evans Halshaw. It has a top speed of 216 mph and can achieve 0-60 in 2.8 seconds.

Left to right are Evans Halshaw staff members Corey Reynolds, Craig Park and Gary Adair, with Alistair Grieve from Ford