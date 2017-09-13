Scotrail pushes forward with station revamp

Abellio Scotrail is in the process of a appointing a ‘Lead Design Consultant’ for the redevelopment of Motherwell station.

Last month the firm put a notice on the Public Contracts Scotland website asking for parties to record an interest or obtain additional information about tendering for the work.

The planned improvements for the station concourse will include an enhanced ticket office suite with an enlarged food unit, toilets and seating.

The lower concourse would be expanded with the stair opening into it along with circle slide doors on to the platform, enhancing the internal environment.

In addition there will be a short length of canopy over the entrance to platform two and three to provide protection.

There will also be improvements to the station forecourt and all work will have to take into consideration North Lanarkshire Council’s proposed works in Muir Street as part of the City Deal scheme.

Last month councillors heard that sub-projects for the construction of additional bus capacity, improved pedestrian and cycling links, and expansion of the park and ride, are being developed.

It is hoped the selection process for the ‘Lead Design Consultant’ will be completed around November.

The contract will run until the end of March by which time their drawings should have received approval from Network Rail and the council.