Safety concerns at junction

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan has raised concerns about the possibility of an accident at the junction of Gavin Street, Manse Road and Edward Street.

Councillor Magowan thanked Paul Mahoney of North Lanarkshire Council’s roads department for arranging the repainting of the Twenty’s Plenty roundel and ‘STOP’ lines at this junction, but doesn’t think it goes far enough and has request double yellow lines be painted.

She said: “At lunchtime due to the fast food shops drivers park right on the corner of Gavin Street, Manse Road and Edward Street so cars coming out these streets have a very restricted view.

“Worse than that the crossing patrol often has to stick his sign between cars and then a line of small children follow him out across the very congested crossing.

“With the schools now back I am worried and urge people to not be selfish and park away from this corner to prevent a serious incident occurring.”