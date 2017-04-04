Redevelopment plan for station

The ScotRail Alliance has submitted a business case to Transport Scotland for a planned redevelopment of Motherwell station.

The business case has been developed in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, listing key aspects of the redevelopment including:

○Additional facilities for customers and staff and enhanced station presence in the town centre;

○A new road configuration and traffic plan around the station to improve transport interchange;

○Improved pedestrian routes across the station area;

○Additional park and ride facilities at a number of locations near the station;

○Enhanced public realm areas to improve links to the town centre.

Costs of the redevelopment will be met by the ScotRail Alliance and North Lanarkshire Council, with further contributions under discussion with key stakeholders.

Collaborative working will ensure the delivery of project, with a similar process is already delivering a modernised station for Inverness.

The ScotRail Alliance’s project lead Peter O’Connell said: “We’ve submitted an initial plan for Motherwell Station’s redevelopment work.

“I believe it’s in keeping with the plans North Lanarkshire Council has for the ongoing development of the town centre, particularly in improving the relationship of the station to the town centre, enhancing transport interchange facilities, increasing park and ride availability and transforming the quality of the station environment.”