Raith Underpass partially closed due to flooding just days after opening

It took nearly three years to construct, but just a few days for part of the new Raith Underpass to be closed due to flooding.

Having only opened on Thursday, one lane was shut for hours last night (Tuesday) with Transport Scotland confirming a drainage issue was to blame, but did not go into detail as to what the problem actually was,

A spokesman said: “The contractor, Scottish Roads Partnership, has confirmed that one lane of the A725 northbound carriageway was closed temporarily yesterday evening to investigate a drainage issue at Raith Underpass.

“Our investigations highlighted an issue and the contractor took immediate action to allow the carriageway to be returned to full capacity late last night. We will continue to monitor the area over the coming days.

“Raith Underpass is the most complex engineering challenge to be undertaken as part of the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project, construction works in the vicinity will continue until all roads are open. The project roads remain on schedule to open in spring 2017.”