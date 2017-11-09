Plan for station at Eurocentral

A new station could be built at Eurocentral as part of plans to upgrade cross-border train journeys.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced feasibility studies are being commissioned to identify options to help improve journey times, capacity, resilience and reliability on services.

Last year the UK and Scottish governments jointly commissioned work to identify options for improvement, on the east and west coast rail corridors, with a focus on delivering three hour journeys between Scotland and London.

A short list of options to enhance the rail network has been identified and analysis will now be commissioned to understand cost, benefits, environmental impacts and technical considerations.

The studies will focus on the east coast line south of Dunbar towards Newcastle and on the west coast line between Glasgow and Carstairs – which includes potential for new cross-border stations within Eurocentral and on the existing network near Livingston.

The First Minister said: “This work could have significant benefits for people and businesses on both sides of the border and will further enhance the opportunities for trade and leisure travel.”

North Lanarkshire Council’s assistant chief executive for Enterprise and Human Resources, Des Murray, is determined to make the proposal for a station at Eurocentral a reality.

He said: “North Lanarkshire Council welcomes the announcement of a study into cross-border rail services, and in particular the consideration of a station at Eurocentral.

“Eurocentral is a prime location for business and a rail station which links, not only to other parts of Scotland, but to the rest of the UK, would make the area even more attractive to businesses.

“We would fully support this proposal and will work with the Scottish Government and other partners to help make this proposal a reality for North Lanarkshire and Scotland.”