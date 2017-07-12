‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ walk

A Bellshill couple have been given a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to walk on Scotland’s newest landmark.

To celebrate the opening of the new £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing at the end of August just 50,000 tickets were made available to walk across the bridge during the first weekend in September.

A total of 226,000 people from across the UK, the USA, Canada and India applied for the tickets to cross the 1.7 miles expanse, with the recipients being chosen at random in a computer ballot.

Among those chosen were Karen and Alan McRobert of Bellvue Crescent who have actually travelled through to Fife several times to watch the construction. Karen said: “I wasn’t expecting much as I never usually have much luck with these things, but I thought I would apply for the two of us.

“I was thrilled when the e-mail came through to tell us we had been successful, particularly for Alan as he has taken a great interest in the construction.

“We’ve travelled through to Fife quite a few times over the last few years to watch the progress so it’ll be great to be able to walk on it once it is completed.

“It won’t be a life-changing event of course, but it is being marketed as a once in a lifetime opportunity and it isn’t something we are likely to be offered the chance to do again.

“It will feel pretty special knowing there was so much interest from around the world and we were among the lucky few chosen.”