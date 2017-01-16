North Road will be shut yet again

Drivers will once again face a diversion when Bellshill’s North Road is hit by another closure next month.

For most of last year the road, a main route to and from Coatbridge and the A8, was shut in one direction for work connected to improvements at Shawhead.

For more than two months towards the end of the year it was closed in both directions, leading to queues at Bellziehill roundabout as Bellshill-bound traffic was diverted.

The reconfigured road re-opened shortly before Christmas, with Bellshill-bound traffic having better access from the A8, but it will close again for bridge construction work at Shawhead for five days, from Saturday, February 11.

The same diversion via Bellziehill roundabout will be in place.