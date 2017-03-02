M80 roadworks next week

Essential roadworks will require part of the M80 to be closed on Monday night.

The line-painting will require closures on Junction 7 at Haggs. First the northbound slip road will be closed with diversions signposted and once this work is completed this stretch of road will be reopened and the southbound route closed. The road is expected to be fully reopened by 6am.

The diversionary routes will be via M876 Junction 1 Checkbar and via M80 Castlecary.

Carnie Morrison of Highway Management (Scotland) Limited commented: “These essential maintenance works are being carried out overnight when traffic flows are reduced to minimise delays to motorists.

“We would however encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance where possible.”

The latest journey planning information can be found from www.trafficscotland.org or on Twitter at @trafficscotland.