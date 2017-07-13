Lorry moved from level crossing but still safety risk to traffic

The lorry blocking the level crossing in Motherwell has now been pulled clear.

However, the damage caused when it crashed into the height restriction barrier is still causing an issue.

A statement from Network Rail said: “Although lorry has been moved clear of the crossing at Logans Rd, damaged stanchion still poses a safety risk to road traffic.”

The level crossing remains closed.

Scotrail is not reporting any significant disruption to services as things stand, but be aware there may be some delays as work continues.