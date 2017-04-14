Level crossing closed as Motherwell station gets new signalling installed

The level crossing on Logans Road, Motherwell, will be closed on Saturday night to allow for ‘essential’ rail maintenance to be carried out.

The closure will stretch from the junction with Watling Street to the junction with Bellshill and last from 10pm on Saturday to 8am the next day.

Traffic wishing to enter or leave North Motherwell will have to go the long way via Motherwell cross, but the pedestrian footbridge will remain operational.

There is no trains through Motherwell station from Saturday-Monday as Network Rail commissions a new signalling system at Motherwell, coupled with new tracks and points being installed at Carstairs and Polmadie.

Replacement bus services will be in operation.

For more details about the work at Motherwell station and the bus services click here