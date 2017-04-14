Information drop-in ahead of Motherwell hosting cycling event

A drop-in event is being held on Tuesday, May 2, to give residents and businesses in Motherwell information about The Tour Series cycling event later in the month.

Staff will be available in Motherwell Library from 2-7pm to provide information and answer any questions.

Letters have been sent to properties around the town advising that The Tour Series and Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series are returning to Motherwell for the third year on Tuesday, May 23.

In the afternoon, local school pupils have the opportunity to cycle around the circuit, before a series of amateur races hosted by Scottish Cycling.

This will be followed by a corporate race organised by North Lanarkshire Council will help raise money for the Westfield Health British Transplant Games which are coming to North Lanarkshire in July.

Then from 5.30pm Britain’s top male and female professional cyclists will race around the 1.2km town centre circuit.

Among the women’s teams taking part this year is Storey Racing, the new team of Dame Sarah Storey, Britain’s most decorated Paralympian.

As a result of the event, a number of roads — High Road, Farm Street, part of Ladywell Road, Douglas Street and part of Hamilton Road — will be closed from 7am until midnight that day.