Hamilton Road partially reopens at Motherwell cross

Hamilton Road has partially reopened at Motherwell cross after SGN finished phase one of the latest project.
The gas distribution company is currently working to replace metal gas pipes in the area outside the library in order to complete a programme it started last year.
Hamilton Road is still closed from the junction with West Hamilton Street to Avon Street heading towards Hamilton, but the carriageway heading towards Motherwell cross, including the junction with High Road has been reopened.
Almost Done!
Registering with Motherwell Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.