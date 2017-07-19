Search

Hamilton Road partially reopens at Motherwell cross

Hamilton Road heading towards Motherwell cross, including the junction to High Road, has been reopened - but road towards Hamilton remains closed
Hamilton Road has partially reopened at Motherwell cross after SGN finished phase one of the latest project.

The gas distribution company is currently working to replace metal gas pipes in the area outside the library in order to complete a programme it started last year.

Hamilton Road is still closed from the junction with West Hamilton Street to Avon Street heading towards Hamilton, but the carriageway heading towards Motherwell cross, including the junction with High Road has been reopened.