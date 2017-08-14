Gas workers left Airbles Road emergency to show consideration to residents

SGN has explained by no workmen were on site yesterday (Sunday) evening following reports of a gas leak in Airbles Road, Motherwell.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between it’s junctions with Alexander Gibson Way and Adele Street to allow emergency work to be carried out opposite the junction with Leven Street.

Drivers were left in long queues due to the congestion with many left infuriated when they saw no one from the gas network company on site.

SGN spokeswoman Hannah Brett said: “Our eastbound road closure came into effect yesterday morning and our engineers worked throughout the day on the repair.

“In order to give nearby residents some respite from the noise of our work on a Sunday, we did stop work for the evening.

“We have, however, restarted work today and our engineers will be working later into the evening tonight.”

The closure to the road has now been moved from Chestnut Grove up to Avon Street meaning Hamilton Road can be accessed along Avon Street.

A signed diversion route is in place via Hamilton Road, West Hamilton Street, Menteith Road, Brandon Street and Windmillhill Street and it is expected the work will be complete by Wednesday.

Ms Brett said: “All being well, we hope to complete our repairs, restore the road surface and reopen the eastbound carriageway on Wednesday.

“We appreciate that Airbles Road is a key route through the town and we apologise to motorists for the disruption during our emergency repairs.

“We’d encourage local drivers to allow extra time for their journeys over the next few days if possible.”