Gas leak work goes on

Engineers are today still working in Motherwell’s Hope Street to repair a leaking gas mains.

SGN moved in at the weekend after an alert member of the public smelled gas near the Masonic Hall.

The road has been down to one lane for traffic coming from Muir Street.

SGN spokesman Denis Kerby said: “Our engineers are looking to return the road to normal in the next two days and we’d like to apologise to anyone inconvenienced by our emergency repair work.

“At no time was the road completely closed, although traffic was slowed around the area where work was taking place.”