First confirms changes to bus services while junction is closed for gas works

First Glasgow has announced short term changes to a number of services due to the road closure in Motherwell town centre.

There is currently no access to Hamilton Road from the cross to allow SGN to complete work to replace old metal gas pipes.

Work started today (Monday) and the gas distribution firm estimates it will be finished in three weeks, but the closures could potentially be in place until August 6.

Services X11, 201, 241 and 266 will be diverted and the nearest alternative stops are:

Service X11 towards Glasgow or Wishaw – Avon Street after Hamilton Road (temporary stops); Windmillhill Street east of Airbles Road.

Service 201 towards Hamilton – Brandon Parade East; Hamilton Road south of Tinkers Lane.

Service 201 towards Airdrie – Hamilton Road south of Tinkers Lane; Motherwell rail station.

Service 241 towards North Motherwell or Cleland – Avon Street after Hamilton Road (temporary stops); Brandon Parade East.

Service 266 towards Hamilton – West Hamilton Street; Hamilton Road south of Tinkers Lane.

Service 266 towards Wishaw – Hamilton Road south of Tinkers Lane; Brandon Parade East.

Services 201 and 266 will not serve Hamilton Road between Tinkers Lane and West Hamilton Street.

Service X11 will continue to serve Hamilton Road between Airbles Road and Avon Street, but will not serve West Hamilton Street, Brandon Street or Windmillhill Street west of Airbles Road.