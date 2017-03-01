Explantion is needed for underpass flood

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell is seeking an explanation as to why the new Raith underpass flooded just days after opening.

Having only opened on Thursday, February 16, one lane was shut for hours on Tuesday, February 21, after heavy rain caused it to be flooded.

Transport Scotland confirmed a drainage issue was to blame, but refused to reveal what the problem actually was.

Many Times & Speaker readers pointed out that with the underpass being constructed below the water table and next to a river a situation like this was likely to arise.

Avril Findlay said: “This is predicable, we are living in Scotland people, how much rain do we get?

“Lots of the wet stuff and they built an underpass next to the river. The fist thing you think about is the drainage, and make sure it is suitable for the job.”

Mrs Mitchell has written to the Minister for Transport Humza Yousaf seeking a more satisfactory explanation for what had gone wrong.

She said: “Whilst I very much welcome the significant progress of the works at the Raith, it is nonetheless concerning that the new underpass was flooded and closed for a number of hours. This then resulted in significant disruption.

“I have written to the Transport Minister therefore to request further information about both the cause of the flooding and the steps which have been taken to resolve the problem.”

Mrs Mitchell has also recently raised the issue of confusing signage around the Raith interchange with Mr Yousaf.

She said: “Many drivers end up on the bypass by mistake and then have to make a detour and double back to get to the Bothwell and Glasgow turn-offs. This adds to the confusion and congestion at the Raith.”

Mr Yousaf stated he would speak to the contractors and his officials in Transport Scotland to look at the issue and act upon it from there to see if anything can be done about the issue.”