Cycle event returns to Motherwell in May

Britain’s top professional cyclists will return to the streets of Motherwell in May.

The Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series expands to 13 teams taking part, showcasing the growth in the women’s sport.

They’ll be joined by seven men’s teams for the Tour Series, headlined by defending champions JLT Condor, and including ONE Pro Cycling, who return after a year away.

Streets in the centre of Motherwell will be closed off and turned into a race track on Tuesday, May 23, as the town hosts the event for the third successive year.

Highlights of the races will be shown on ITV4 and on demand via the ITV Hub.

Mick Bennett, race director of organisers SweetSpot, said: “Fans can look forward to some amazing racing from these top-class athletes, as both the Tour Series and Matrix Series continue to provide unparalleled action, entertainment and engagement.”

The Times & Speaker will publish the race route and associated road closures as soon as they are announced.