Crossing patrollers are axed by council

South Lanarkshire Council has axed two crossing patrollers in Bothwell and Uddingston.

The patrollers with responsibility for Fallside Road/Appledore Crescent in Bothwell and Lower Millgate/North British Road in Uddingston are among 20 posts being removed permanently.

Gordon Mackay, the council’s head of Roads and Transportation Services, said: “Risk assessments have been carried out at locations where it was proposed to remove a patroller to ensure roads could still be crossed safely provided that reasonable care is taken and that children are accompanied by an adult if required.”