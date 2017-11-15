Councillor welcomes park and ride news

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson has welcomed the news that construction on the long-awaited park and ride at Shieldmuir station will begin in January.

After more than a decade of waiting Times Taylor Wimpey confirmed in last week’s Times & Speaker they will move on site in the new year and aim to be finished in the spring.

Councillor Wilson said: “Residents have rightly been very vocal about the need for a park and ride at this location and have worked very hard to try and achieve this.

“This is a high priority for residents because the previous attempts at creating a park and ride over the last 10 years were ultimately unsuccessful.

“It is therefore critical plans are followed through to a conclusion this time.”