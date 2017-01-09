Another weekend of Raith delays looming

Motorists face another weekend of disruption at the M74 Raith junction.

Re-surfacing work on the roundabout will mean no access for southbound traffic leaving the motorway between 8pm this Friday and 6am on Monday.

Access to Hamilton, Bothwell and the M74 north and southbound from Raith will be restricted. The A725 northbound exit at Orbison will also be closed for the weekend.

Diversions via Blantyre, Bellziehill and the M74 junctions 2a (Fullarton) and 6 (Hamilton) will be in place.

Access to and exit from Strathclyde Park on to Raith roundabout will remain.

It’s part of the ongoing M8 M73 M74 Motorways Improvement Project. Transport Scotland said this week the full project is still on schedule for completion in spring.