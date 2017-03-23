A8 will be shut tonight

Motorists face a diversion tonight when the A8 is closed between Baillieston and Shawhead.

The three-mile stretch will be shut in both directions to allow construction of the new Bredisholm road bridge which crosses the A8 and the new M8 near Bargeddie.

The closure will take effect from 8pm today (Thursday) and remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

It will affect drivers from the Bellshill area going to and from Glasgow.

Access to Bargeddie and the Showcase Cinema complex will be maintained via local roads.

Drivers already face diversions at Baillieston because of work on the A8. That started five weeks ago and is due to last up to another five weeks.

Tonight signed diversions will be in place via the M73, M74 and A725.