Time to get your ‘bake’ on for charity

One of Scotland’s leading cancer charities, Beatson Cancer Charity, has teamed up with Scottish baking superstar, Helen Vass, to launch its latest fundraising campaign - Big Beatson Bake Off.

The champion of the popular BBC2 television programme ‘The Bake Off: Crème de la Crème’ is calling on all Motherwell locals who have been touched by the wonderful support provided by Beatson Cancer Charity to put their baking skills to the test to raise vital funds for patients and their families who are affected by cancer.

Whether you’re a bold baker or more of a budding cake taster, the charity is encouraging everyone in Motherwell to get together this summer with friends, family or colleagues to hold a Big Beatson Bake Off, serving up everything from buns and baps, cupcakes and cookies to flans and fruitcakes, to raise as much money as possible for The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre (The Beatson) and its related facilities.

Helen Vass, who is a pastry chef at The Three Chimneys restaurant in Skye, said: “I am honoured to be fronting Beatson Cancer Charity’s Big Beatson Bake Off as my father had been looked after at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre before he passed away.

“Beatson Cancer Charity really goes above and beyond to provide patients and their families with support in so many different ways, and I would like to recognise the poignant work they do to help everyone, no matter what stage they are at in their journey.

“I would like to encourage as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves and get baking for The Beatson Cancer Charity – let’s fundraise for this fantastic charity together.”

All funds raised from the event will help the charity provide vital specialist staff posts including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as funding enhanced medical equipment, innovative service developments, research projects and educational initiatives to support the new patients who attend the The Beatson and its related facilities each year.

To order your Big Beatson Bake Off kit please visit www.bigbeatsonbakeoff.org or ‘phone 0141 212 0505.