Three charities to benefit from council staff efforts

Kind hearted staff from North Lanarkshire Council’s housing service have raised £3,636 for three local charities.

Alzheimer Scotland, Beatson Cancer Charity and St Andrew’s Hospice will share the cash, which was raised by staff at Bellshill and Viewpark housing offices and at Motherwell’s Civic Centre.

Following the tragic passing of Eilidh McHugh, daughter of housing head of service Elaine, staff raised £1,000 to donate to the Beaton Charity in her memory.

The Beatson charity raises money to help in the fight against cancer and to offer better treatment, medical equipment and support for those with cancer – and to help prevent it in the future.

St Andrew’s Hospice provides care to people with life-limiting illness, and needs to raise £65,000 each week in order to continue this vital service.

Alzheimer Scotland helps people living with dementia and offer personalised support services to individuals and their families.

The staff raised the money through coffee mornings, home baking, dress down days, lunches and guessing the baby’s name competitions.

Des Murray, council assistant chief executive, said: “These charities are all in desperate need of additional funding and our teams were delighted to raise money to help look after those in need.

“Everyone knows someone who has needed help from these wonderful organisations and I would like to say a huge well done to all our staff who have helped raise such fantastic sums of money to support the charities.